BANGOR — Northern Light Cardiology, located at Northeast Drive in Bangor, has announced that two of their cardiologists will be departing the practice over the next few months.

On May 22, the team will bid farewell to Leonidas Tzogias, MD, FACC, electrophysiologist, who, along with his family, plans to return to his home country of Greece to be closer to their extended families.

On July 15, the practice says goodbye to Alejandro Velasco, MD, non-invasive cardiologist, who has been accepted into electrophysiology fellowship to further expand his cardiology expertise.

“To say we are saddened to see these two accomplished doctors leave our practice is an understatement,” says Kristina Feero, practice manager, Northern Light Cardiology. “Both Dr. Tzogias and Dr. Velasco have been wonderful to work with, and they are beloved by the patients they have cared for during their time here. We wish them both much happiness in future endeavors, and hope to one day welcome Dr. Velasco back to Northern Light Health once he has completed his fellowship opportunity.”

Northern Light Cardiology is committed to caring for Dr. Tzogias’ and Dr. Velasco’s patients during this transition, made easier by our team approach to care. Cardiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants all come together to ensure the best possible care. Working closely with our remaining team of expert cardiologists, our accomplished physician assistants and nurse practitioners are committed, as is our entire staff, to providing unequaled, uninterrupted care for heart patients.

Patients who are currently followed by Dr. Tzogias or Dr. Velasco will be contacted by Northern Light Cardiology to reestablish care with another capable cardiologist. Anyone with questions or concerns is welcome to call the office at 207-275-3800.