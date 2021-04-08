You’re invited to join an interactive tour of OceanView at Falmouth’s new, state-of-the-art fitness facility.

On Wednesday, April 14 at 2 p.m., OceanView’s fitness team will explain how the 4,000-square-foot Hager Fitness Pavilion is unique, including demonstrations with cutting-edge equipment and updates on fitness program offerings.

OceanView currently has four full-time fitness professionals with master’s and bachelor’s degrees in exercise sciences and 12 certifications in different personal training and group exercise programs.

For more information, visit https://oceanviewrc.com/event/fitness/ or call 207-781-4460.