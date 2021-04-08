ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about how alternative seafood networks can support resilient fishing communities from 3–4 p.m. on Monday, April 19.

Global seafood trade is at an all-time high, with an estimated 36 percent of seafood worldwide traded across international borders at a value of $148 billion. In the U.S., 71 percent of the seafood consumed is imported. The benefits of this trade, however, are not evenly distributed and often disadvantage rural communities, small- and mid-sized harvesters and low-income nations.

In this talk, “A Fishy Tail About Our Food System,” Joshua Stoll will describe the recent emergence of alternative seafood networks in North America and their role in supporting resilient fishing communities, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also discuss ongoing work to better integrate seafood into local food systems.





Stoll is an assistant professor in the School of Marine Sciences at UMaine and a Mitchell Center faculty fellow. He co-founded the Local Catch Network, a group of community-supported fisheries and small-scale harvesters with 566 locations across North America, including 37 in Maine. His research focuses on coastal community resilience, ocean governance and fisheries policy.

The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, visit the event webpage at https://umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/talk-a-fishy-tail-about-our-food-system/. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.