The Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a component of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s COVID-19 emergency food assistance program, will hold food box distribution events in Hancock County on Tuesday, April 20 at the Acadia Gateway Center on Route 3 in Trenton and at the Bucksport United Methodist Church (3 River Road). Community members may pick up free food boxes on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. in Trenton and 2 p.m. in Bucksport, until all boxes have been distributed. No paperwork or registration required.

Each box contains one gallon of milk, meat, shredded cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream, potatoes and other produce. Those who are able may pick up food boxes for homebound neighbors and family members; per-vehicle box limits will be set according to the number of boxes available at distribution.

“We’ve helped distribute over 230,000 pounds of food in Washington County since summer 2020 through the Food Box Program, in partnership with Maine Farmers’ Exchange and Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods,” said Healthy Acadia Food Programs Manager Rachel Emus. “We are so thrilled to finally be able to offer this in Hancock County.”





For more information, contact at 207-667-7171 or Rachel@HealthyAcadia.org. Follow Healthy Acadia on Facebook (@healthyacadia) for updates.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.