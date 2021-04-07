As of Wednesday, the coronavirus vaccine is available to any Maine adult who wants it.

The change is the culmination of months of vaccination efforts by Maine, which has handled the pandemic better than most states thus far. But the state and region is seeing a spring rise in cases even as its population becomes more vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 28 percent of Mainers have received their final dose, which is one of the highest marks in the country.

Maine opened up its vaccine eligibility partially because officials said they were seeing vaccine appointments going unfilled. The announcement that Maine would be opening eligibility resulted in a rush of appointments at the state’s two biggest health care providers.

We want to track how and where Mainers are getting appointments and what is affecting any inability to get shots so far. Help us out by filling out the survey below.