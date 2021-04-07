If you are excited about spring planting but have some questions, now is your chance to talk directly to the experts. On April 14, 2021, at 5 p.m., the Bangor Daily News will host an online spring gardening event with local experts.

Features reporter Sam Schipani will moderate the event featuring Lacey Sinclair, owner of Solid Roots Flower Farm & Gardening, and Katherine Garland from University of Maine Cooperative Extension. Attendees will have the opportunity to get their tips and tricks for getting their flower and vegetable gardens ready for spring.

Sinclair will focus her presentation on flower gardens with topics on growing cut flower gardens, easy cut flowers to grow from seed, spring perennials and shrubs, new varieties she’s excited to show you and ideas for cut flowers that you can grow in your vegetable garden. Sinclair grew up in Maine and has been farming and gardening professionally in Maine for 10 years. Sinclair designs and maintains gardens on Mount Desert Island and specializes in cutting gardens for her clients. She is also developing a three-acre farm where she grows seasonal flowers to create arrangements for weddings and flower lovers alike.





Garland will focus on vegetable gardens to share new resources and discuss timely tips for getting the season started, including starting seeds indoors and making the most out of small garden spaces. At the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, Garland helps gardeners improve efficiency and build horticultural skills through a number of educational avenues. Garland also works with school and community gardens to develop plans that will build sustainability and improve community impact.

Additionally, Garland coordinates the Master Gardener Volunteer that trains civic-minded gardeners to help with much of this community and individual gardener support to volunteer their time and expertise towards educational or food security projects. Garland’s work also involves supporting and coordinating a team of Maine Harvest for Hunger volunteers who are growing, gleaning and distributing thousands of pounds of food annually to shelters, pantries, and individuals struggling with food insecurity in and around Penobscot County.

The first half of the session will be a presentation by Sinclair and Garland. In the second half of the session, attendees will have an opportunity to ask Sinclair and Garland their spring gardening questions.

The event is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare. This event is also being recorded for attendees to view after the fact. The event is free, but registration is required. Register online here.