A man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly set fire to a building at an Odlin Road ice cream shop on Easter.

Michael Benfield, 56, formerly of Tacoma, Washington, was charged with arson and burglary, according to Lt. Brent Beaulieu, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Benfield allegedly started a fire about 2:46 p.m. Sunday that engulfed a storage building at Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream.





He was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Monday at his Bangor residence, and is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

Benfield will make an appearance at the Penobscot County Judicial Center on Tuesday.

No additional information was available, but the investigation is ongoing.