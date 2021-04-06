Deluxe Corp. said it will close its Lewiston remittance processing center by Aug. 1 as it consolidates its locations.

The move will affect about 40 of the 60 employees who work at Deluxe Lock Box on Lisbon Street. The remaining 20 will continue to work for other Deluxe operations remotely, spokesperson Cameron Potts said.

The $1.8 billion financial services company has been consolidating its locations over the past 18 months, Potts said. He said the “difficult decision” was made last month to close the downtown remittance center.





The 40 affected positions are being moved to other company remittance processing locations in Chicago and Newark, Delaware. Potts said Maine employees were offered the chance to relocate to those facilities.

The publicly traded company’s revenues were down 11 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, with COVID-19 being one of the largest negative effects.

The almost 100-year-old company may be best known for the checks it prints and the flat-pocketed checkbook holder that it created.