A former Bangor police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and wounded a man brandishing a knife on Grove Street more than two years ago, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office.

Dylan Hall shot Brian Barker, then 40, of Bangor three times in the pelvis, knee and ankle about 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2018. The officer shot Barker about one minute after he arrived on the scene and saw Barker approaching two other officers with the folding knife, according to the report released Monday.

Investigators found that during that time, officers ordered Barker 20 times to drop the weapon but he did not comply. Barker was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was not charged in connection with the incident.





Hall left the department last July, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor police. Information about whether he remains in law enforcement was not immediately available Monday.

Police were called to Grove Street that morning by a woman who identified herself as Hall’s girlfriend, the report said. She told a dispatcher that Barker was threatening to cut his own throat with a knife.

When the first two officers arrived, Barker was in an agitated state and “challenged the officer to ‘go ahead and smoke me,’” the report said. Barker began swinging his arms wildly and yelling, “‘f—ing do it,’” as the officers backed away and Hall arrived.

The attorney general’s office investigates every use of deadly force by a Maine law enforcement officer.

“It was reasonable for Officer Hall to believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect himself and the others from serious bodily injury or death,” the report signed by Frey concluded. “All the facts and circumstances point to the conclusion that Officer Hall acted in self-defense and the defense of others.