Healthy Acadia, in collaboration with WQDY 92.7/95.3 FM, WCRQ 102.9 FM and WSHD 93.3 FM, is hosting free virtual discussion sessions to explore vaping and associated health risks. “Facts and Myths about Vapes” will be offered once per month via Zoom through December. Teens, parents, caregivers, teachers and others who work or connect with youth are invited and encouraged to attend. The one-hour interactive presentation about e-cigarettes, commonly known as JUULs, is packed with information about the relatively new Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, or ENDS, that have exploded onto the market and into the hands of teens and young adults.

The next workshop is scheduled for Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m. There is no cost to attend a session and pre-registration is not required. Those who attend the full session will be entered to win a live prize drawing immediately following the discussion. Visit HealthyAcadia.org or find Healthy Acadia on Facebook (@healthyacadia) for more information, including additional session dates and times and the Zoom link to join, or contact Georgie Kendall at Georgie@HealthyAcadia.org or 207-214-1124.



Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.