Nick Sinacola has been almost unhittable of late for the University of Maine baseball team.

At noon Friday, the sophomore right-hander from North Attleboro, Massachusetts, gets the starting nod as the Black Bears take on Binghamton University in the first game of a four-game America East series at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Sinacola boasts a 3-0 record with a 1.37 earned run average so far this season. He has registered 39 strikeouts in only 19 2/3 innings, which translates to two strikeouts per inning.





Sinacola has surrendered just nine hits, seven of them singles, and has walked seven batters. Opponents are hitting .136 against him.

“I have been in the America East for 10 years and the only other pitcher that has been as dominant against us was Sean Newcomb,” said University of Maryland Baltimore County coach Liam Bowen, referring to the former Hartford pitcher who was a first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels and is now pitching for Atlanta.

Last Saturday, Sinacola tied an America East record with 16 strikeouts in a 4-1, seven-inning victory over Maryland Baltimore County. He earned his second America East Pitcher of the Week award.