PORTLAND — The Maine-based nonprofit organization Full Plates Full Potential announced a new collaboration with Whole Foods Market in Portland as the grocer joins the FEED KIDS cause marketing initiative. Beginning on April 1 Whole Foods Market will donate $1 to the FEED KIDS campaign for each made-to-order Enchilada-Style Burrito and Burrito Bowl served from their Market Cocina menu up to $10,000 by year’s end.

“Whole Foods Market has been tremendously supportive of our work for many years,” said Full Plates’ FEED KIDS Director Rebecca Dill “having generously participated in fundraising events and offering Community Giving Grants to help us reach more Maine kids with the meals they need. It’s a natural evolution for them to join the FEED KIDS movement – and one we’re over-the-moon about!” she continued. “We have no doubt that this collaboration will inspire many to find their way to our work.”

FEED KIDS is a cause marketing initiative of Full Plates Full Potential that invites business across Maine, of all sizes, concepts, and locations, to take action to help end childhood hunger statewide. Participating partners leverage their unique platforms to raise funds and awareness in support of Full Plates’ mission.

As part of Whole Foods Market’s core values to care for the community, their community investments are led locally and focus on addressing specific needs within the communities they serve. “Collaborating with Full Plates Full Potential allows us to connect food-insecure neighbors to healthy meals right here in Maine,” said Jean-Philippe Scioville, senior in-store & local marketing specialist, at Whole Foods Market. “We’re excited about the simultaneous launch of our Market Cocina menu and our FEED KIDS campaign and look forward to good that is sure to come from this partnership.”