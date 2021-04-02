BANGOR — The tradition stretches back as far as anyone remembers and, thanks to technology, will continue this week for parishioners and community members to enjoy and reflect upon.

“For a long time, people look forward to the Good Friday presentation of “Mary’s Way of the Cross” by the eighth graders at All Saints Catholic School and St. Paul the Apostle Parish,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints. “This year, with things improving but restrictions still in place, the All Saints Class of 2021 wanted to continue the tradition with a few changes to make it work.”

The students spent the last few weeks of Lent practicing the script, preparing the music, and getting the costumes ready. On March 18, the students recorded the narration, prayers, and music for the presentation with the help of Fr. Augustine Nellary of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, of which All Saints is a part. Then, last week, pictures of the class in tableau of each of the 14 Stations of the Cross were filmed indoors and outdoors.





The presentation can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=KY95caGgGYo.

“We hope that it will be something that all St. Paul’s parishioners and beyond will enjoy and participate in,” said Doug Fogg, a teacher and advisor to the eighth graders at All Saints. “Praying the Stations of the Cross is such a meaningful way to remember the intensity of the passion of Christ.”

Parishes often include the Stations of the Cross in their Lenten observances because it is a season in which we are called to deeper prayer and reflection on Christ’s Passion and death. The Stations of the Cross began in the days of the early Church when pilgrims would journey to Jerusalem to retrace the final steps taken by Jesus Christ. Later, for the many who could not make the trip to the Holy Land, the practice developed of praying the Stations of the Cross at one’s home church. The Stations of the Cross traditionally follow the same 14 steps, beginning with Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane and concluding when he is laid in the tomb.