BANGOR — Eastwood Contractors Inc. will begin night work on State Street on Monday, April 5. They will be installing new water main near the intersection of State Street and Hancock Street. The work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday-Friday and will continue through the month of April.



While work takes place, State Street eastbound traffic will remain normal. A flagger will be in place to temporarily stop/shift traffic when needed.



State Street westbound traffic will be detoured up Howard Street, turning left on Garland Street, then turning left onto Fern Street. The detour will end at State Street. During the detour Otis Street will be closed, open to local traffic only.



The Northern Light Emergency Room entrance and the Northern Light Employee parking lot will remain open during the detour. Signage and a flagger will be stationed at the intersection of State and Howard to assist those users.

To view a map of the State Street Night Work Detour Plan visit bangormaine.gov/stateandhancock.



During water main construction, certain portions of existing mainlines are shutdown as work progresses to allow the new main to be tied into the distribution system. When a water service interruption will be necessary to complete the work, property owners will be notified at least 48 hours in advance – either by telephone or with a notice hung on the building’s front door. Water outages will typically last between four and six hours, unless unforeseen circumstances arise. If there are extraordinary circumstances related to your building such that an outage of four to six hours or longer would cause an unmanageable hardship, please contact the District Engineer for the Bangor Water District at 207-947-4516 x 214. Neighbors may notice air or discoloration in their water following water service interruptions. This is normal and should clear after running water in the building for 20 minutes. Should you require any assistance, please contact Bangor Water District.