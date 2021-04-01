Gov. Janet Mills will make an announcement Thursday afternoon about Maine’s vaccination timeline.

It’s not yet clear what announcement the Democratic governor will make, but it could involve expanding eligibility for vaccine sign-ups.

Mills will join Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah and Health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew at 2 p.m. to make the announcement, according to Lindsay Crete, a spokesperson for the governor.

Vaccine shipments to Maine have continued to outpace Mainers lining up for shots in recent weeks. Maine is expecting 55,000 new doses next week, including 20,600 of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine.

It’s not likely that eligible Mainers are hesitating to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, with a new survey showing 4 in 5 Mainers plan to get innoculated. All Mainers are eligible to get vaccinated on April 19, while only those 50 and older can currently sign up for a jab.

Getting more vaccines in arms will be critical for finally turning the corner in the pandemic. Maine is already seeing signs of higher virus transmission, with active cases and seven-day averages rising again. On Thursday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases — 283 — since Feb. 4, when 301 were reported.