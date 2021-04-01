PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — Northeast Credit Union is pleased to announce Michael Regan, CPA, as the new vice president, controller. As controller, Regan will oversee the accounting team, accounts payable and expense reporting staff and their related activities.

“As Northeast continues to grow, so has our need for additional leadership. Mike is a seasoned finance and accounting leader and I am confident he will help play an integral part in our continued growth and success” states Susan Hannigan, chief financial officer for Northeast Credit Union.

“I am looking forward to increasing the value of our member -owners and making Northeast Credit Union the best credit union” remarks Regan.

Previously the controller at Northway Savings Bank and an audit manager at Berry, Dunn, McNeil & Parker, Regan brings over nine years of professional service to Northeast. A graduate of University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore School of Business & Economics with a BSA in accounting, Regan enjoys golfing, tennis, hiking and supporting his local community.