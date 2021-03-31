PORTLAND — UScellular has promoted Melody Pierce to agent development manager at the company’s agent retail locations across central and mid-coast Maine. In this role, Pierce is responsible for leading her group of agent owners as their technology experts help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Pierce brings more than 25 years of wireless experience to her new role.

“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “I am excited for Melody to be a leader for our agent locations in central and mid-coast Maine, and I’m confident that her leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

Pierce joined UScellular eight years ago as a performance management consultant. Most recently, she served as the retail area sales manager supporting southern Maine. Pierce lives in Saco, with her husband, Jeff. She enjoys the beach, traveling, concerts, and spending time with family and friends.