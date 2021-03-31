The Sail, Power, and Steam Museum continues to host their winter speaker series, sharing their mission of celebrating the maritime and industrial heritage of Midcoast Maine and beyond.

“Captains’ Quarters: Stories of the Schooner Lewis R French” will be held Tuesday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. The talk will take place utilizing the online portal, Zoom. Registration is required and available on the museum’s website www.sailpowersteammuseum.org on the “Music and Calendar” tab.

Built by the French brothers and named for their father, the schooner Lewis R. French was launched in April of 1871 in Christmas Cove, Maine. She has carried an assortment of cargoes around the Northeast for over 150 years, including bricks, lumber, firewood, granite, fish, lime, canning supplies, Christmas trees and now people!





Carrying freight until 1973, she spent three years being rebuilt for the passenger trade. Much of her hull was renewed with massive timbers of oak, pine and fir. She still looks, feels, and sails much like she would have the day she was launched.

The French was proudly named a National Historic Landmark, she is the oldest Windjammer, and she is the oldest commercial sailing vessel in the US. From folks that have sailed on her as a windjammer to old-timers who remember her when she carried freight, the French has touched many people. It is a truly unique experience to sail on a vessel that has been active since shortly after the death of Abraham Lincoln!

Join us for an evening of reminiscing about this wonderful vessel as Capt. Jim Sharp, co-founder of the Sail, Power, and Steam Museum, is joined by Capts. Garth Wells, Jenny Tobin, John Foss and Dan Pease as they share the history, photos and stories of the Lewis R French.



In the true spirit of our maritime heritage, it is suggested that people “grab a dram of run” (or a cup of tea), settle into the comfort of their own boat or home, fire up the woodstove, and join Captains Sharp and the crew as they share photos and stories of this amazing vessel. For more information go to www.SailPowerSteamMuseum.org.