ELLSWORTH — Partnering organizations and businesses across the county will kick off the 10th annual Hancock County Food Drive on Saturday, April 3 with a county-wide food collection and fundraising event. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers dressed in costume as fruits and vegetables will be stationed outside of 10 grocery stores across the county collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

The project aims to raise $40,000 by the end of April, which will provide 120,000 nutritious meals to community members experiencing food insecurity. All donations will directly support 20 food pantries, meal programs and school backpack programs in Hancock County.

“We are seeing higher rates of food insecurity in our community because of the pandemic,” said Rachel Emus, Healthy Acadia Food programs manager. “Members of the Hancock County Food Security Network are working together on this project to ensure that every person in our community has access to nutritious food during this challenging time.”





In addition to the April 3 kick-off event, the Food Drive is also hosting a Read-A-Thon fundraiser, in which young readers can sign up to raise funds by securing pledges for every page they read during the month of April, and a week-long Miles for Meals challenge will bring walkers, runners and hikers of all ages outdoors during the week of April 19.

For more information about these events and how to contribute to the Hancock County Food Drive, visit www.hcfooddrive.org or contact Rachel Emus at Rachel@HealthyAcadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Maine RecoveryCorps Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.