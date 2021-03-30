The Portland Sea Dogs are moving forward with plans to host fans for the 2021 Eastern League baseball season.

The ballclub on Tuesday announced that it has gained state approval for its reopening plan, which includes hosting players, coaches, employees and fans at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The Sea Dogs, the Class AA minor-league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, plan to open the season by allowing 2,087 fans, 28 percent of stadium capacity. The reduction is designed to help ensure the safety of all involved.





The ballpark will be set up with seating pods ranging from sets of two to eight seats and each pod will be at least six feet from the nearest one.

On opening day, May 4, the Sea Dogs will take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. It will have been 610 days since the Sea Dogs last played a game.

The Sea Dogs will play a 120-game schedule (60 home, 60 away).

To allow for potential changes to our capacity limits, tickets will be sold on a month-to-month basis beginning in April for May games and so on.

Ticket prices for the 2021 season are $19 for box seats, $18 for reserved seats, and $17 for grandstand seats.

Portland’s safety protocols will require that fans wear face coverings at all times, unless eating or drinking. Extensive cleaning procedures will include frequent wipedowns of high-touch areas, including restrooms.

Hand Sanitizer stations will be located throughout the ballpark.

All concessions sales will be in-seat only, with fans able to order through their phone or through a staff member.

