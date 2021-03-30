Last week I shared my own trail camera video of a not-so-big buck that helped me realize that all the hours I spent waiting for a deer to visit my ground blind had not been as fruitless as I’d thought.

It turns out that I wasn’t alone, and that sentiment rang true with one Bangor Daily News reader.

“[I] liked your article about deer hunting and sitting in the deer stand or blind. Been there and done that. I know your story is about Maine, which I have visited but not hunted,” Randy Majeske said. “I live in South Dakota and hunt here also. Starting in 2017 got a trail cam pic of a real nice buck but we did not cross paths. [In] 2018, same buck but again no luck, just a pic. In 2019 he walked right past my stand but I was not there (see pic).”





The photo, a daytime shot captured at 4:20 p.m., shows a healthy buck with a monstrous rack. Majeske’s assessment of the deer as “a real nice buck” is certainly well deserved.

“[This] past year, 2020, I got more pics of him again on camera but mainly after dark,” Majeske said. “My hope is he is still out there this year. We have nicknamed him “Ghost” as he shows up on camera but not on the hoof.”

Here’s hoping the buck shows up again this year. And here’s hoping you’re there to more fully appreciate the experience.

Thanks for the great photo. Keep ’em coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.