BANGOR — UScellular has promoted Matt Ketch to agent development manager at the company’s agent retail locations across central and northern Maine. In this role, Ketch is responsible for leading his group of agent owners as their technology experts help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Ketch brings more than four years of wireless experience to his new role.

“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Tabatha MacKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “I am excited for Matt to be a leader for our agent locations in central and northern Maine, and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

Ketch joined UScellular in 2017 as a business account sales executive. Most recently, he served as an agent sales and development manager in northern Maine. Ketch lives in Milford, with his wife, Amy, and he has two daughters, Allie and Abby. He enjoys spending time with his family, watching movies and completing home remodeling projects.