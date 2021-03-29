This story will be updated.

Strong winds that will blow across Maine on Monday could create power outages across the state.

The National Weather Service has placed the entire state under a wind advisory until Monday evening as westerly winds travel across the state throughout the day.

The weather service forecasts winds will blow at a sustained 15-25 mph throughout the state, with gusts reaching up to 55 mph. High winds are expected to start about 10 a.m. and blow until about 7 p.m. With steady winds, temperatures will feel like the low 30s.

Northern Maine could also see 1 to 2 inches of snow, while patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility across The County, according to a weather service advisory. The weather station advises drivers to be cautious on the roads.

Mainers can expect scattered power outages, which is of little surprise because Maine sees the highest number of power outages caused by severe weather in the nation.

As of 9:40 a.m, Versant Power reported about 1,105 customers were without power throughout Penobscot, Piscataquis and Hancock counties. The company is investigating the cause of the outages.

Meanwhile, Central Maine Power is reporting 3,710 customers without power.

Monday’s winds will give way to more sun and temperatures in the low 50s across most of the state on Tuesday.