Missy Traversi, who enjoyed a stellar basketball career at the University of Maine, has taken a big step in her coaching career.

The former sharpshooting guard from Attleboro, Massachusetts, has been hired as the head coach at Army West Point.

“Her experience both as a player and a coach at all levels made her a standout candidate for this position,” Army West Point athletics director Mike Buddie said. “She clearly embraces our pillars of duty, honor and country and we can’t wait to watch her lead our women’s basketball cadet-athletes into this new era at West Point.”

Traversi, who played for coach Sharon Versyp at UMaine from 2001-05, spent the last five seasons as the head coach at Division II Adelphi University. She directed the Panthers to an 83-37 (.692) overall record, the 2017 Northeast 10 Conference title and two NCAA tournament berths.

During 2019-20, Traversi led Adelphi to a 27-3 record and a No. 8 national ranking, but the NCAA Division II tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What a privilege it will be to work alongside impressive cadet-athletes as they develop into future officers and leaders in the world,” Traversi said. “I believe my brand of coaching is tailored to the core values of the type of female athlete that is built for West Point.”



Prior to Adelphi, Traversi spent two seasons as the head coach at Wheelock College in Boston. Her team went 18-7 during 2015-16, the first winning season in program history.

She previously coached three seasons (2011-14) at Attleboro High School, one year as an assistant coach at Harvard (2010-11), and two years as the head coach at Dover-Sherborn High School in Massachusetts (2008-10).

“For the past five years, it has been my distinct privilege to be the head women’s basketball coach at Adelphi University,” Traversi said.

“As I transition into this exciting new chapter of my life, I want to express gratitude for all those who supported me on my journey.”

As a player at Maine, Traversi was a key performer as the Black Bears registered an 86-35 overall record (.711) and a 58-10 America East mark. UMaine won three America East regular-season championships, one conference title and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2004.

An All-America East first-team selection as a senior, Traversi scored 1,130 points in her career, which ranks 17th in program history. She played a season of professional ball in Sweden.

Traversi earned her bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in public relations from UMaine in 2005 and in 2013 procured a master’s degree in athletic administration.

Before going to Adelphi, Traversi owned and operated MT Elite Basketball Training, managing and recruiting players for the MT Elite AAU basketball program, which consisted of 12 teams and more than 300 athletes. She also led a team of 12 coaches and ran summer basketball camps throughout Massachusetts.