Dor Saar, the University of Maine’s point guard for the last four seasons, will be playing in a different uniform next season.

The senior from Israel plans to take advantage of the extra year of athletic eligibility offered by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

“After much time and consideration, as well as council with both my family and my coaches, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Saar said. “In my four years here, I never thought about playing anywhere else other than UMaine because this program is so special. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to play in Maine and to represent not only the school but the state. With the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have decided to use my fifth year to try and play in a different conference. This four-year experience has been an amazing one for me. Thank you Black Bear Nation for your endless support during my time. I could not have asked for a better program or community to have been a part of during my journey. Forever a Black Bear.”





Saar was a three-time America East All-Conference selection for coach Amy Vachon’s Black Bears. She leaves UMaine as the program’s top 3-point shooter with 235 and ranks second behind Vachon with 507 career assists.

This season, Saar became the first UMaine player to amass 1,000 points and 500 assists in her career. She ranks 21st on Maine’s all-time scoring list with 1,069 points.

Saar averaged 9.1 points and 4.3 assists in 117 games with the Black Bears.

“Dor has given everything to Maine women’s basketball over these last four years,” Vachon said. “She will leave Maine as one of the best point guards to ever wear the blue and white.

“While it will be strange seeing Dor wear a different uniform, I will always be a fan and cheer for Dor Saar. I wish her nothing but the best in her future,” Vachon said.