A Waterville woman has died after high winds caused a tree branch to fall on top of her car as she was driving on Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington Monday morning.

The branch came down on power lines and snapped a utility pole before landing on the roof of a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Rochelle Hager, 31, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

Hager most likely was killed instantly and was the only person in the car, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles told the newspaper.

He told the Sun Journal that the car appeared to have crossed the centerline and came to a rest in the northbound lane after impact, closing down the road for more than two hours.

No other cars were involved, he said.

The National Weather Service placed the entire state under a wind advisory until Monday evening as westerly winds traveled across the state.

The weather service predicted winds would blow at a sustained 15-25 mph throughout the state, with gusts reaching up to 55 mph.