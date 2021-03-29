ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about fiddleheads from 6–7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

“Fiddleheads: A Spring Tradition” topics include how to properly identify, sustainably harvest and safely cook ostrich fern fiddleheads. UMaine Extension agriculture professional Dave Fuller will lead the presentation.



Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/spring-gardening-series-fiddleheads-a-spring-tradition/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the first in a six-part spring gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through June for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.