CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of audience-free livestreams has a rescheduled show Thursday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. “The Discussion, Chapter 1,” a new dance theater installation by the Kea Tesseyman Dance Company, will be streamed live from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

Written, choreographed and directed by Kea Tesseyman, “The Discussion, Chapter 1” follows five dancers — Leanna Cotton, Isaiah Doble, Nate Levig, Adrian Pierce and Tesseyman — through a gripping adventure of change and triumph over darkness. The raw and riveting theatrical performance features an original script, narrated by Paul Hodgson, and choreography by Tesseyman, who marks a milestone in 2021. It is her 20th year serving the Midcoast community with dance instruction, community leadership and messaging the power of positive artistic expression. For more information about her work, visit keatesseyman.com.

This show is sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn.