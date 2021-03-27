

This story will be updated.

The Bangor High School girls cheerleading team captured its second Class A state championship in four years and Penobscot Valley High of Howland dethroned defending seven-time state Class D winner Central Aroostook High School of Mars Hill for its first ever state title.

Central Aroostook had won 12 of the previous 13 state titles.





The competitions were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, judged, then broadcast via livestreaming. Teams had one chance to perform and videotape their routines and submit them as mandated by the Maine Principals’ Association.

Bangor nipped defending two-time champ Biddeford by half a point.

Penobscot Valley, the 2020 runner-up, reigned supreme in this year’s virtual competition, tallying 50.2 points to edge the Panthers by less than a point and earn the school’s first-ever state cheerleading title.

Central Aroostook registered a score of 49.3. Bangor Christian matched last year’s third-place finish with 38.3 points.

Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook (32.7) and Schenck of East Millinocket (30.9) rounded out the top five in the 11-team field.

Southern Aroostook didn’t have a team last year and Schenck didn’t participate in the state championship competition.

The other participants were Buckfield (30.6), Lee Academy (287.8), Penquis of Milo (24.9), Forest Hills of Jackman (18.6), Fort Fairfield (14.9) and Stearns High from Millinocket (13.9).

The perennial runner-up Howlers had a small squad with just seven cheerleaders including six seniors.

So the seniors knew this was their last chance and they came through.

“It was the best [routine] we’ve ever done in our four years,” senior Isabella Heald said.

“It was perfect,” fellow senior Emma Buck said. “We knew we had to give it our all.”

Third-year head coach Wendy Clark-Thurlow pointed out that there is always some pre-routine anxiety that they may make a costly mistake.

“But they didn’t. They stuck it. We are so excited,” Clark-Thurlow said.

“We had been so close before,” Heald noted. “I started crying.”

“We finally pulled it out,” Buck said.

Central Aroostook edged them by 2.5 points last year.

In addition to Buck and Heald, the other cheerleaders were seniors Kiera Hatch, Kara Theriault, Paige Carter and Makayla Sisco along with junior Maggie LeBlanc.



“They showed a lot of confidence they hadn’t shown before and they all came together,” assistant coach Kourtney Thurlow said.

The Howlers used to hire a choreographer to provide them with a routine before the state meet but, this season, they decided to go with their own routine and it paid off.

Three portions of the cheerleading routine were eliminated due to COVID-19 concerns: vocal performance, pyramids and the five-point showmanship category.

As a result, the scores were compiled with a high of 75 points instead of 100 as in normal years.

Clark-Thurlow said not having pyramids helped her team because “pyramids are going to be more impressive if you have 18 cheerleaders on your squad rather than seven.”

There were other benefits to having a small squad according to Buck.

“We were (better) able to show what we had,” Buck said.

They decided to add some more difficult tumbling routines as they progressed through the season but they kept their total program simple and just tried to “clean everything up” for the state meet.

“We had to have precise movements and outpoint Central Aroostook in stunting and motion technique,” Clark-Thurlow said.

And they did.