I’ve become accustomed to receiving emails from all over the country as trail camera enthusiasts send me their cool photos and videos.

Today, we get to mark another state off the list, thanks to Stephen Pickett of Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Pickett labeled these animals as “toy pumas,” which is what he chooses to call bobcats.





“All kinds of critters from raccoons to mountain lions come by our old folks condo, Geezer Gap,” Pickett said. “These guys must have heard that old folks are tasty and easy to catch. This midday visit seemed particularly unusual since these critters are usually crepuscular. There is no size reference in the picture, but these guys are enormous. Almost twice as big as those I used to encounter in West Texas.”

Now, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but if I was, I might link the size of these cats to some sort of mysterious cause. I might point out that Los Alamos was, after all, the place where the U.S. tested the atomic bomb.

And if I was a conspiracy theorist, I might surmise that what you’re seeing in these photos is some kind of cat that had its DNA scrambled by the effect of all that radiation.

Of course, I’m not a conspiracy theorist. So I won’t say any such thing.

All I’ll say is, “Nice cats!” And, “Keep those photos coming!”

