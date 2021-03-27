This story will be updated.

Five more Mainers have died and 210 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,797. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,793 on Friday.

Five new deaths were reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 736.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 49,653, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 49,443 on Friday.

Of those, 38,221 have been confirmed positive, while 11,432 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 1.89 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 369.42.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,653 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 12.35 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,209), Aroostook (1,387), Cumberland (13,779), Franklin (976), Hancock (1,025), Kennebec (4,204), Knox (795), Lincoln (647), Oxford (2,494), Penobscot (4,519), Piscataquis (377), Sagadahoc (962), Somerset (1,353), Waldo (689), Washington (760) and York (10,475) counties. Information about where two additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 30,160,658 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 548,089 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.