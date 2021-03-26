WHITNEYVILLE — Whitneyville Library has joined forces with Healthy Acadia in efforts to increase awareness of the risks associated with underage drinking through the “Parents Who Host, Lose the Most” campaign. “Parents Who Host, Lose the Most,” is a national public awareness project of the Prevention Action Alliance designed to remind parents and other adults not to host teenage drinking parties. The campaign educates parents and others about the risks of furnishing alcohol to minors and increases awareness of underage drinking laws. As part of the project, Healthy Acadia distributes “Parents Who Host, Lose the Most” fact cards, stickers, and other outreach materials to community partners in an effort to reduce underage drinking rates in Washington and Hancock counties.

According to the most recent Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey (2019), nearly 1 in 4 high school students in Washington County reported consuming alcohol within the preceding 30 days. While this may seem like a lot, the good news is that more than 3 in 4 high school students did not report drinking in the past month, and continued efforts to increase awareness of underage drinking risks can help further reduce the consumption of alcohol by minors.

The Whitneyville Library has agreed to partner with Healthy Acadia with the “Parents Who Host, Lose the Most” campaign by distributing fact cards with information about health, safety, and legal issues associated with hosting or providing alcohol at underage drinking parties to library patrons.





Whitneyville Library also recently passed a tobacco- and smoke-free policy that included marijuana. The project was funded by a mini-grant sub-award through Healthy Acadia. The community health organization has mini-grant funds available to organizations, businesses, and schools that create or update their tobacco policy to meet model policy guidelines. Healthy Acadia commends and thanks Whitneyville Library for its efforts to promote a safe and healthy community for all, especially for our youth.

If you would like more information about the dangers of underage drinking and social hosting or information about how to apply for mini-grant funds to create or update a tobacco policy and, please contact Katie Sell, community health coordinator at Katie.Sell@HealthyAcadia.org.

Visit www.HealthyAcadia.org for more information about their substance misuse prevention programs, including school-based programming and other outreach efforts.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health initiatives, visit www.HealthyAcadia.org.