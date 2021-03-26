ORONO — The Orono Town Council seeks applications from residents interested in serving on the Orono-Veazie Water District Board of Trustees for the remainder of an unexpired 5-year term until Dec. 31, 2023. The board of trustees is made up to five members (three from Orono and two from Veazie). The trustee’s responsibilities include reviewing the district’s financials and operations at the monthly meetings.



Applications and information are available online at www.orono.org or at the Orono Town Office. Please submit an application and letter of interest to the Town of Orono, 59 Main Street, Orono, ME 04473 by noon on Monday, April 12.