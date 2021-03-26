ELLSWORTH — We welcome all parents/guardians to use our online registration portal to register your child(ren) for Kindergarten! To begin the registration process please go to:

https://mecloud1.infinitecampus.org/campus/OLRLoginKiosk/ellsworth

The system will walk you through the step-by-step process of completing the online registration.

You are able to save your information and return to it later if needed, just make sure to take note of your application # that will appear in the upper right hand corner of the screen.





In addition, in order to register your child(ren) at Ellsworth Elementary Middle School you will need to provide the following documents:

Copy of birth certificate

Proof of residency (copy of utility bill, rental/mortgage agreement, real estate tax bill, driver’s license or voter registration card)

Current vaccinations

Custody paperwork (if applicable)

These documents can be uploaded to the online registration or can be emailed to registration@ellsworthschools.org.

A registration is not complete until a copy of the birth certificate and proof of residency has been submitted.



If you have any questions please feel free to send an email to registration@ellsworthschools.org or call the front office at 207-667-6241.