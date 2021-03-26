CARIBOU — When their plan to do mission work in foreign countries was halted due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, the Connell School of Nursing at Boston College shifted gears north.

“The school will be sending 25 Boston College nurses to Aroostook County from April 19-23. The group will be based out of Holy Rosary Parish Center in Caribou,” said Susan McGaulley, the program manager for Parish Social Ministry at Catholic Charities Maine. “We are blessed that they have chosen to do their mission work here in Aroostook County.”

The student nurses will host wellness fairs for children, adults and seniors at Holy Rosary Church in Caribou, St. David Church in Madawaska, and St. Mary of the Visitation Church in Houlton, with home visits available for those who can’t travel to the sites.





Available services at the fairs will include blood pressure checks, glucose checks, eye evaluations for reading glasses, fall and safety screenings, assistive device placement and educational opportunities like nutrition and healthy living, mental and spiritual health support, chronic disease management, pain management, dental hygiene for children and adults, vaccines and career development counseling. Education and support for new parents will be offered, and free diapers, formula, and baby wipes will also be available for those in need. In addition, daily raffles will be held at each site for thermometers, diabetes glucometers to check sugars, blood pressure machines, grocery gift cards, and more.

Here is the schedule and information for the fairs, which are completely free:

Holy Rosary Parish Center, 40 Vaughn Street, Caribou:

Monday, April 19, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adults and seniors)

Tuesday, April 20, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adults and seniors)

Thursday, April 22, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adults and seniors)

Thursday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (parents and children)

To schedule an in-person or home appointment, call 207-498-8844.

St. David Parish Center, 774 Main Street, Madawaska:

Friday, April 23, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adults and seniors)

Friday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (parents and children)

To schedule an in-person or home appointment, call 207-728-7531.

St. Mary Parish Center, 112 Military Street, Houlton:

Wednesday, April 21, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adults and seniors)

Wednesday, April 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (parents and children)

To schedule an in-person or home appointment for adults/seniors, call 207-532-2871. For parents/children, call 207-523-1161.

All of the fairs are being co-sponsored by the Connell School of Nursing at Boston College, Catholic Charities Maine, Maine Public Health Nursing, and the Parish of the Precious Blood. For general information about the fairs, call 207-768-3671.