In a bid to incentivize vaccination among its employees, Bangor Savings Bank said Thursday that it will pay $500 to workers who get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“While some major companies in the U.S. have announced plans to pay employees to get vaccinated, few, if any, Maine and New Hampshire businesses are doing the same. Bangor Savings is leading the way, hopeful this initiative will help the region rid itself of this insidious disease,” Jenny Enfield, who works for public relations company Castle, said on behalf of the bank.

Vaccination is not a condition of employment at Bangor Savings.