The University of Maine baseball team, which had last weekend’s four-game America East series at Stony Brook due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program, is planning to play this weekend.



The Black Bears are scheduled to host the University of Maryland Baltimore County for noon doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Each doubleheader includes a seven-inning game and a nine-inning contest. They will be UMaine’s first America East games this season.

According to Tyson McHatten, the senior associate director of athletics for external operations and communications, six UMaine players remain in quarantine or isolation, but five could be cleared to play on Friday if their COVID-19 tests throughout the week remain negative.





The weather forecast may play a role in the series as rain is and snow showers are possible during the weekend.

UMaine is 5-3 overall, the program’s best eight-game start since the 2003 team went 6-2.

UMBC is 6-3 (1-3 AE) after dropping three of four to visiting UMass Lowell last weekend.

UMaine hasn’t played since beating Wagner 12-3 on March 14.