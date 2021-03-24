This story will be updated.

This year’s spring sports postseason will feature a new wrinkle in several sports to compensate for any cancellations resulting from the coronavirus pandemic — open tournaments.

The Maine Principals’ Association’s individual sports committees have approved the change, which means all teams will be invited to participate in the postseason for baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis.





Normally, the top two-thirds of the teams in each class advance to the playoffs based on the Heal Point standings.

The teams still will be seeded according to Heal Points, but the divisor used will be based on the number of games each team plays, with a maximum of 16 games in baseball and 12 matches in tennis and lacrosse.

Because COVID-19 situations could affect the ability of teams to play their full schedules, there will be no minimum number of games this spring if cancellations are necessary.

Last year, the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of all spring high school sports in Maine.

Preliminary matches, along with regional quarterfinals and semifinals in each sport, will be played at the home sites of the higher-seeded teams. Regional finals and state championship matches will continue to be played at neutral sites.

Teams also may opt out of postseason play in those sports without penalty by informing the MPA of their decision prior to the start of the tournament.

Among other changes being made to facilitate a spring high school sports season, the home plate umpire in baseball games will work from behind the pitcher’s mound while the home plate umpire in softball will work from behind the plate, but stand 6 feet behind the catcher.

Both moves are designed to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

Th MPA also has developed for each sport a “Recommendation for Return to Play,” which incorporates orders and guidelines established by the National Federation of State High School Associations, the Governor’s office, the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and the MPA Sports Medicine Committee.

Among the guidelines to be used for each spring sport is managing the number of people who gather at contests. That includes athletes, coaches, officials, staff and spectators.

Limits will be based on Gov. Janet Mills’ executive order. For indoor events through May 23, 50 percent of the permitted occupancy of a venue, or 50 people total, whichever is greater, may attend an indoor event.

As of May 24, the limit increases to 75 percent of permitted occupancy or 50 persons, whichever is greater.

For outdoor events through May 23, attendance allowed will be up to 75 percent of permitted capacity, while as of May 24 that number will increase to 100 percent of permitted capacity.

The high school sports season is scheduled to extend through June 20.