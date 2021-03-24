The economic hardship of the coronavirus pandemic has led to as many as a quarter of Maine households facing possible eviction or foreclosure, according to a U.S. Census survey. A federal eviction moratorium is in place through the end of March, though it will likely be extended.

To meet the needs of struggling renters, Maine rolled out a new rental assistance program at the beginning of March with $200 million in federal funding. Another $150 million may be on the way in the next few months after Congress passed another coronavirus relief bill.

The massive amount of federal funding does not mean that the money is getting to tenants or landlords immediately, however. We want to talk to Mainers who have applied for rental assistance in the past few weeks to hear how the system has worked. If you have a story to share, fill out the form below.