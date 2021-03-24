ORONO — The Maine Agriculture & Climate Network (MECAN) at the University of Maine will kick off its virtual Spring 2021 Climate & Ag Webinar Series in April.

Each webinar, which will be held noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, will consist of three short presentations followed by a panel discussion. Speakers will include farmers, outreach professionals and agricultural and climate scientists.

The three-webinar series launches with “The Changing Landscape of Soil Health,” on April 6, followed by “Pasture Management in a Changing Climate” on April 15 and “Climate Change & On-Farm Water Management” on April 29.





To learn more and register, visit the MECAN’s webinars webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sue Erich at erich@maine.edu.

MECAN is a network of scientists, outreach professionals, and stakeholders coordinated by the University of Maine. Their mission is to increase communication and identify challenges, opportunities and potential solutions regarding climate and Maine agriculture.