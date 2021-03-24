BANGOR — The Boys & Girls Club of Bangor, in partnership with the Bangor School Department, is notifying the community of our intent to submit an application to the Maine Department of Education for a 21st CCLC grant. The grant will support the expansion of afterschool and summer programming that will improve academic achievement and student success for students at Abraham Lincoln and James F. Doughty Schools. If you have any comments on the proposed program or wish to participate in the planning process, please contact Catherine Myatt at 207-404-4520 or cat@bgcbangor.org

A copy of the application will be available for public review after submittal at http://www.bgcbangor.org

The 21st CCLC program is authorized under the Title IV, Part B, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) of 2015. Over the years, the program has evolved to become a local afterschool model, supporting school and community-based organization partnerships, and helping millions of youth build their academic, social, and emotional skills and competencies so they can grow and thrive in and out of school.