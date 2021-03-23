A strong running game has been one of the trademarks of the University of Maine football team over the years.

However, the Black Bears came into the unprecedented spring season with uncertainty at the position.

Joe Fitzpatrick and Emmanuel Reed, who led the team in rushing in 2019, have departed. That has left the door open for good competition in the backfield.





After a difficult opening game at Delaware, there are signs the running game is coming to life.

UMaine head coach Nick Charlton and his staff had been parading four running backs onto the field in the first two games. They have now decided on true freshman Freddie Brock and Rutgers University transfer Elijah Barnwell.

Brock carved out 61 yards on nine carries in Saturday’s 35-19 Colonial Athletic Association victory at Stony Brook. He had an apparent 45-yard TD scamper erased by a holding penalty.

Barnwell, a redshirt sophomore, added 41 yards on 13 carries. Freshman Tavion Banks had two carries and picked up three yards.

They were complemented by sophomore quarterback Joe Fagnano, who picked up 27 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown.

“We would like one guy or a couple of guys starting to emerge and that has started to happen,” Charlton said.

An improved ground game would complement the play of Fagnano, who was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week. He threw four touchdown passes.

In the 38-34 win over Albany on March 13, Barnwell gained 18 yards on four carries on the game-ending drive and picked up a valuable first down as UMaine ran out the clock.

Barnwell has 37 carries for 111 yards on the season and Brock has 15 carries for 77 yards. Freshman Tavion Banks has netted 44 yards on 15 attempts and redshirt freshman Curtis Murray has three carries for 18 yards.

“Everyone does something well or multiple things well. By getting more carries, Freddie has been able to show what he is capable of,” Charlton said.

“He is a very explosive back. He brings a lot. Elijah has done a really nice job and Tavion and Curtis have as well. “We’re starting to get the carries we want. We just aren’t as efficient as we want to be.”

UMaine is averaging 3.2 yards per rush and 115 rushing yards per game, well below its averages during the previous four seasons. In 2019, the Black Bears gained 128.8 yards on 3.9 yards per attempt.

Fagnano continues to impress as a passer, throwing for 560 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions.

In 11 career games, he has 25 TD passes and only three interceptions with 2,395 total yards on 63 percent accuracy (167 of 265).

“He doesn’t make mistakes that lead to turnovers,” Charlton said of Fagnano. He is a natural leader and, even as a true sophomore, the players believe in him.

“He is very confident but extremely humble. All he wants to do is win games.”

The 2-1 Black Bears are off Saturday and are preparing for an April 3 home game against 1-1 Villanova, which had last week’s game against New Hampshire postponed because of COVID-19 issues at UNH.

Charlton said the team will practice a couple of times this week but will also have a few days off to help get the banged-up offensive line and secondary more healthy.

Matthias Staalsoe, the Danish redshirt sophomore left tackle who is considered one of UMaine’s top offensive linemen, missed the Stony Brook with an injury. Charlton hopes to have him back for the Villanova game.

Defensive end Jamehl Wiley, who was in on a team-leading nine tackles, had the best game of his career at Stony Brook and the secondary was outstanding despite having a lot of new faces in the lineup.

Stony Brook quarterback Tyquell Fields completed just 11 of 25 passes for 108 yards.

“I was extremely impressed with them. They were aggressive. They were tireless,” Charlton said.