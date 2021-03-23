AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine has a new pre-registration website Tuesday where residents of all ages can sign up to be contacted when they are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

But the state’s top health official warned that not all health care providers will use the new website. The state is still working to bring providers on and will provide additional information in the coming days. Some providers — including MaineHealth, the state’s largest hospital system with locations primarily in southern Maine — have their own pre-registration forms, while others do not currently take pre-registrations.

Mainers in their 50s became eligible for the vaccine on Tuesday. About two-thirds of people aged 60 and older have received vaccines so far, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said. Teachers and child care providers are also currently eligible, while all other Mainers of any age will become eligible on April 19. Eligible Mainers who have issues with Maine’s online system can also call 1-888-445-4111 for assistance.





The new website asks Maine residents to provide information about their age and county of residence and asks whether they are homebound or would otherwise require special assistance for a vaccination. When people are eligible, they will receive “personal access code” via email or text message, according to the site, which can be used to make a vaccine appointment.

Shah said the website would not include every vaccine provider in Maine but would “fill a gap” for sites that opted in. He said the state would provide additional information, including on the vaccine locations using the platform, in the coming days.

“There are going to be more opportunities to get vaccinated because there may be more types of clinics that open up, so the preregistration is really focused on just those sites,” Shah said.

As of Tuesday, more than 590,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Maine, with 222,000 Mainers — about 16.5 percent of the state’s population — having received a full vaccination course.