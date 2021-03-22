A Portland woman will make an appearance on “Jeopardy!” at the end of the week.

Susan McMillan, 35, is multi-talented and multifaceted, and has worked as a reporter for the Kennebec Journal, enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2014 and has been trained as an Arabic translator, according to the Portland Press Herald.

McMillan said that her goal to appear on the show reached a new level of urgency when the late Alex Trebek announced that he was battling pancreatic cancer.





She first took the 50-question test to qualify for the show in April 2020, and was contacted by the show’s organizers in December. The competition was tough, and McMillan was up against what she thought was a record number of applicants.

“I knew I was good enough, but it’s such a huge pool of people who pass the test that it’s a very, very small chance that you’ll get called upon,” she told the Press Herald.

She arrived on the set in February to record the episode that will air Friday.

McMillan will join at least four other Mainers who have recently showcased their knowledge on “Jeopardy!”