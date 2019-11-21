Maine woman’s flub on ‘Jeopardy!’ led to a donation to the Ronald McDonald House

Jessica Garsed’s four-day winning streak on “Jeopardy!” last month netted the 32-year-old Augusta-based medical librarian more than $53,000 in winnings — despite the fact that she got one question wrong on a technicality.

“Jeopardy!” producers chose not to award her the points for her response of “What is Omaha Steak?” to the prompt, “Nebraska’s Alan Simon made his fortune with mailable beef from this company.” Because Garsed left the “s” off her answer, “Jeopardy!” penalized her the $1,600.

In last night’s @Jeopardy contestant Jessica Garsed lost $1600 when she forgot the “S” in Omaha Steaks. Watch the video and let us know, do you think she should have been penalized? pic.twitter.com/fPh0LC2cA6 — Omaha Steaks (@OmahaSteaks) October 9, 2019

In response to the flub, Omaha Steaks told Garsed the company would donate $1,600 to the charity of her choice.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to have some fun, and at the same time, do something important,” said Todd Simon, senior vice president of Omaha Steaks.

Garsed choose Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine, and as a thank you to Garsed, the Ronald McDonald House invited the “Jeopardy!” winner to visit its Bangor House. On Saturday, Garsed will visit the Bangor facility on State Street, which since 1983 has provided lodging for the families of those 21 and younger who are hospitalized, as well as for women with high-risk pregnancies.

Garsed’s four-day winning streak on the iconic game show came relatively easily to her, according to the Kennebec Journal. She said she’s a competitive person by nature, and that she “kind of forgot” she was on camera while she was taping her episodes.

“You just become really immersed in the game,” Garsed told the newspaper. “It’s like playing at home when you’re shouting answers at the screen, but better.”