Elizabeth Lo discusses her recent release about stray dogs in Turkey on March 31 at 7:30pm

The Maine Film Center continues its virtual series, “Cinema in Conversation,” where filmmakers, film experts, policymakers, and journalists from around the world converge to discuss important films with the community.

The next event in the “Cinema in Conversation” series will take place on Wednesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a Q&A with Elizabeth Lo, the director of STRAY. The film and registration link are available at MaineFilmCenter.org/shows/Stray. The $12 streaming purchase helps support the Maine Film Center, and the Q&A itself is free and open to the public.





STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three stray dogs as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society. Zeytin, fiercely independent, embarks on adventures through the city at night; Nazar, nurturing and protective, easily befriends the humans around her; while Kartal, a shy puppy living on the outskirts of a construction site, finds companions in the security guards who care for her. The dogs’ disparate lives intersect when they each form intimate bonds with a group of young Syrians with whom they share the streets.

Lo is an award-winning nonfiction filmmaker who is interested in finding new, aesthetic ways of exploring the boundaries between species, class and unequal states of personhood.



The Maine Film Center brings world-class independent film to Central Maine through Railroad Square Cinema, the only Sundance Art House Project cinema in Maine and the annual Maine International Film Festival, a 10-day celebration that attracts filmmakers and film aficionados from around the world, and by delivering impactful, accessible film exhibitions and education programs. MFC firmly believes that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds and serve as an economic engine. MFC is a division of Waterville Creates! For more information visit http://www.MaineFilmCenter.org.