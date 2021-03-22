At the invitation of an ad hoc group of Waldo County residents, four senior staff of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office will join the group for a 6-part training series. The focus will be exploring black and brown American history to help Waldo County’s law enforcement agency develop and implement best practices to create a safer environment for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community members.

“Like so many, I was angered, sickened, and saddened by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. When this group of residents contacted us to see if we would like to discuss the issue of racism and policing, I jumped on the opportunity.”

“My primary objective as sheriff in Waldo County is to make sure everyone feels safe. My heart sank as I listened to the group relate stories from people of color in my county who are afraid of the police. I want to change that and the first thing to do is learn more about the issue,” said Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton

The group of eight residents and Sheriff’s Office staff has been meeting monthly, with guidance from The Restorative Justice Project, to explore the topic and develop a collaborative project.





“We quickly came around to the theme of what do we need to learn and do to create a welcoming atmosphere for people of color in our county, where they can feel confident and unafraid to call upon the police when law enforcement services are needed. As a group of white residents, we know we have a lot to learn to better understand both the experiences of people of color and the history of racism in our country,” said Elise Brown, resident convenor.

The series will be led by trainer and consultant Dustin Ward, a graduate of Gordon Theological Seminary and native of Aroostook County. Ward has led multiple municipal, civic, and non-profit groups through anti-racism trainings throughout Maine.

The group has applied for grant funding from The Maine Community Foundation and the Maine Justice Foundation to support future trainings, community events to broaden the discussion of racism in Waldo County, and action steps to make Waldo County feel safe for all.

For more information contact Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton at sheriff@waldocountyme.gov or 207-338-6786 or Elise Brown at elisebrw@gmail.com or 207-592-2970.