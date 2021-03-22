PORTLAND — Holy Week, the most solemn week of the entire year, will begin with Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord (March 28) and culminate with the Sacred Triduum, during which Catholics commemorate the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday (April 1), the Passion and death of Christ on Good Friday (April 2), and the resurrection during the Easter Vigil (April 3) and on Easter Sunday (April 4).

Bishop Robert Deeley’s schedule for the week has been released, including livestream information for Masses and celebrations:

Sunday, March 28





Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion Mass

10 a.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland

In-person attendance open

Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral

Tuesday, March 30

Chrism Mass

3 p.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland

In-person attendance is limited to invitation only this year.

Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral

Wednesday, March 31

Mass of the Holy Oils

6:30 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street, Caribou

In-person attendance open

Livestream: www.facebook.com/portlanddiocese.org

Thursday, April 1

Mass of Our Lord’s Supper

7 p.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland

In-person attendance open

Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral

Friday, April 2

Office of Readings and Morning Prayer

7:30 a.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland

In-person attendance open

Livestream: www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral

Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord

7 p.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland

In-person attendance open

Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral

Saturday, April 3

Office of Readings and Morning Prayer

7:30 a.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland

In-person attendance open

Livestream: www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral

Easter Vigil Mass

8 p.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland

In-person attendance open

Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral

Sunday, April 4

Easter Sunday Mass

10 a.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland

In-person attendance open

Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral.

A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times and locations at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/holy-week-2021.