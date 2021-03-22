PORTLAND — Holy Week, the most solemn week of the entire year, will begin with Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord (March 28) and culminate with the Sacred Triduum, during which Catholics commemorate the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday (April 1), the Passion and death of Christ on Good Friday (April 2), and the resurrection during the Easter Vigil (April 3) and on Easter Sunday (April 4).
Bishop Robert Deeley’s schedule for the week has been released, including livestream information for Masses and celebrations:
Sunday, March 28
Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion Mass
10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland
In-person attendance open
Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral
Tuesday, March 30
Chrism Mass
3 p.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland
In-person attendance is limited to invitation only this year.
Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral
Wednesday, March 31
Mass of the Holy Oils
6:30 p.m.
Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street, Caribou
In-person attendance open
Livestream: www.facebook.com/portlanddiocese.org
Thursday, April 1
Mass of Our Lord’s Supper
7 p.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland
In-person attendance open
Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral
Friday, April 2
Office of Readings and Morning Prayer
7:30 a.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland
In-person attendance open
Livestream: www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral
Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord
7 p.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland
In-person attendance open
Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral
Saturday, April 3
Office of Readings and Morning Prayer
7:30 a.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland
In-person attendance open
Livestream: www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral
Easter Vigil Mass
8 p.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland
In-person attendance open
Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral
Sunday, April 4
Easter Sunday Mass
10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland
In-person attendance open
Livestream: www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral.
A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times and locations at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/holy-week-2021.