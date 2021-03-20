This story will be updated.

Health officials on Saturday reported 222 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,657. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,618 on Friday.





No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 728.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 48,292, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 48,070 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Friday is 1.66 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide is 360.82.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 206.6, up from 204.3 a day ago, up from 177.6 a week ago and up from 138.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,623 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available Saturday morning.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 12.13 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,090), Aroostook (1,348), Cumberland (13,447), Franklin (958), Hancock (989), Kennebec (4,073), Knox (758), Lincoln (628), Oxford (2,387), Penobscot (4,337), Piscataquis (373), Sagadahoc (937), Somerset (1,315), Waldo (673), Washington (750) and York (10,181) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,730,916 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 541,145 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.