RANGELEY — Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the fifth annual Best Dog on Earth Day event, a celebration of dogs and Earth Day, on Saturday, April 24. The event will be a fun run/walk with or without your dog. Registration details to be announced. The fun walk/run starts at 10 a.m.

Registration is by donation and includes a raffle ticket for a prize for all who pre-register. For more information, contact the Chamber at 207-864-5571 or Rangeley Health and Wellness Fitness Center at 207-864-3055.